MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-shattering streak of triple-digit days finally ends today in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Our record-shattering stretch of triple-digit heat finally comes to an end today!

Today will mark the first time since May 26th that Phoenix sees a high in the 90s, only reaching 93 degrees this afternoon.

As of Monday, Phoenix reached a high of 100 degrees or hotter for 113 days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we beat the previous record by over a month!

This cooler air is moving in thanks to back-to-back storm systems passing by our state this week.

The first storm system will lift away from our state today with drier air pushing in behind it. After early morning rain chances, the rest of the day is looking rain-free across Arizona.

Winds will die down in the Valley today, but we could still see gusts near 40 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona.

Highs will stay in the mid 90s for the rest of the week as another area of low pressure moves in.

This next low-pressure system will not have much moisture with it, so we are not expecting any rain in the Valley. Up north, there will only be a slight chance of a few isolated storms as it passes through on Friday.

As high pressure builds in again over the weekend, Valley temperatures will heat back up into the low 100s by Sunday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Drought is worsening again across Arizona and there are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.58" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

