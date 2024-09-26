MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-shattering heat wave will continue through the weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Valley through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

We are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

This heat wave is unprecedented and shattering records! The latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix was previously September 19, 2010. That date is now September 25, 2024, and we will likely keep pushing that date back as every day through at least Tuesday of next week could reach 110 degrees or hotter.

Sky Harbor soared to 113 degrees Wednesday afternoon, shattering the previous record of 108 set in 1989.

We'll continue to see highs between 110 and 114 degrees over the next several days, breaking records every day through early next week.

Our nights are getting longer, so we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s across the Valley but even those temperatures are exceptionally warm for this time of year and could set new daily records.

Temperatures will gradually drop next week, but the triple digits are still in the forecast throughout the first week of October.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. There is less than a week left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th and our rain chances are slim to none all across Arizona.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.73" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

