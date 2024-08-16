MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-setting streak of triple-digit days continues in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded!

As of Thursday, we've had 81 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

And there is no relief in sight!

Valley highs will top out around 110 degrees over the next several days with overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As temperatures heat up, we're also getting close to the record number of days with lows in the 90s.

So far this year, we've had 33 days with overnight lows in the 90s. The record is 35 days, set just last year. We could tie and potentially break that record over the weekend.

The Valley will stay dry, but as monsoon moisture returns we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop across southeastern Arizona today.

As monsoon moisture increases this weekend, storm chances ramp up across Arizona.

We'll see scattered storms across the high country in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona through the weekend.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance for spotty storms Saturday and Sunday, with chances continuing next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

