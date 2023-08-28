MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record setting heat in the Valley as August wraps up

PHOENIX — We're kicking off the new week with dangerously hot weather that will set records and is prompting heat alerts.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and most of southern and western Arizona through Tuesday night.

We are now in ABC15 Weather Action mode as an extra reminder to take action to keep you, your family and your pets safe in the extreme heat. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated and bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix temperatures could set more records this week as highs top 115 degrees today and on Tuesday.

Monday's record high is 113 degrees, set most recently in 2009. The forecast high is 116 degrees.

Tuesday's record high is also 113 degrees, set back in 2009. The forecast high for Tuesday is also 116 degrees.

Phoenix has already had 49 days this summer with highs at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will be inching closer to that record over the next several days.

Phoenix has also had 20 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020. We will add to this tally too.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s. We're now up to 31 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality will get worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect again today, and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in place for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels making it difficult to breathe, especially if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona. We could see a stray storm pop up in the Valley this evening, but most of the Phoenix area stays dry through the first half of the week.

As high pressure begins to shift back to the east, we'll start to pull in more monsoon moisture toward the end of the week and that's going to send storm chances back up.

We'll see more storms around Arizona and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Valley on Thursday and Friday.

These higher storm chances will also help bring temperatures down, with Valley highs falling back into the low 100s by Friday.

We're also tracking an area of low pressure that will approach from the northwest by the weekend. That will bring in some drier air and also keep temperatures near or just below normal through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.72" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.74"

_____________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar