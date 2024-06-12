MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat possible in the Valley as heat alerts continue

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is back in the Valley!

As high pressure intensifies over the Desert Southwest, temperatures are back above 110 degrees in the Valley.

Phoenix will again reach a high of 113 degrees today and that could tie the current record high set on this date back in 2022.

Thursday's forecast is 111 degrees, just a few degrees shy of the record of 114 degrees set in 1936.

This extreme heat is increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, so Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. These heat alerts also extend into southern and southeastern Arizona, and into parts of northern and northwestern Arizona too.

With these heat alerts in effect, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this stretch of dangerously hot days.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse and muscle cramps.

We are also tracking a storm system that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms to Arizona later this week.

The best chances will be in the higher terrain on Thursday and Friday, but there is a slight chance of isolated showers here in the Valley on Thursday, too.

This storm system will also help to drop temperatures a few degrees as we end the week. But, as it clears out this weekend we're expected to top 110 degrees again in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday. New heat alerts could be in place for the weekend as the risk for heat illness climbs again.

Monsoon 2024 officially begins on Saturday, June 15th and the outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal season.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

