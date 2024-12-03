MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth possible in Phoenix today!

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to December in the Valley!

Temperatures topped out in the low 80s across the Phoenix metro area on Monday and will do so again later today.

Phoenix could even break the record on Tuesday with a forecast high of 82 degrees. The current record, set in 1940, is 81 degrees.

Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year in Phoenix is around November 24. However, last year’s occurred on December 17, and the latest on record was December 30, 1980.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees after Tuesday as a weak storm system moves through but will remain in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. That's nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The area of low pressure may bring a few spotty showers to the high country and along the Mogollon Rim by midweek, but rain and snowfall totals are expected to be very light.

Early next week, low pressure will pass to our north, taking a bit of the edge off our December warmth along with upping snow chances in northern Arizona.

Phoenix will drop into the mid 70s by Monday, but that is still several degrees above normal for this time of year.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.01" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

