MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain, snow and wind on Black Friday in Arizona

PHOENIX — The changes begin today with rain, snow, wind and cooler temperatures all of it in Arizona as a storm approaches.

First, breezy to windy conditions will impact Arizona on Friday. Wind Advisories take effect Friday morning for portions of the Mogollon Rim, including Heber and Show Low. Gusts of 45 mph are possible.

The storm will also bring chances for rain and snow in northern Arizona today through Saturday morning.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet late Friday night into early Saturday, meaning Flagstaff could get light snow out of this storm. Any snowfall accumulations there should be less than one inch, however.

Winter Weather Advisories take effect for the Kaibab Plateau and Chuska Mountains above 7,500 feet from early Friday through early Saturday. Snowfall amounts will range anywhere from 3-8" in these areas.

In the Valley, slight rain chances pick up Friday night into early Saturday morning. Possible rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a trace up to one-tenth of an inch.

Then, cooler air will settle in. Highs in the Valley will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s from Black Friday through early next week

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-3.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

