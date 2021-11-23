MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances return today!

PHOENIX — Clouds are finally here as our next storm system approaches.
Moisture will continue to move in this morning and by Tuesday afternoon and evening, we could see some light showers in the Valley.
It won't be a lot, but many Valley locations could see their first rainfall in over a month.
Up north, we could see some light snow showers above 7,000 feet in elevation. Accumulations will be light, but the San Francisco Peaks, White Mountains, and Chuska Mountains could see one to three inches of snow by Wednesday.
We'll dry out again by Thanksgiving, but cooler air and breezy conditions will stick around.
Look for highs in the Valley in the mid-70s on Thanksgiving Day and upper 70s on Black Friday.
Another storm system may bring more rain chances this weekend! Stay with ABC15 for updates as we get closer.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.72" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
