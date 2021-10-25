MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances return as temperatures dip

PHOENIX — Hold on to those hats today! Winds will be picking up as we prepare for our next storm system.

Valley winds start to crank up Monday afternoon with possible gusts of up to 20 mph. Stronger winds will be blowing again in the high country as gusts look to reach 50 mph in areas like Flagstaff and Show Low.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mohave County and portions of Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties all day Monday.

That storm system is expected to move into Arizona late Monday night, bringing a chance for rain and snow to our state.

The best chances for a rain/snow mix will be north of I-40, but there's a slight chance in the Valley for scattered showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will remain high above 7500 feet.

This system is also bringing cooler air as Valley temperatures drop back into the 70s through the middle of the week.

But that won’t last. As high pressure rebuilds, we're tracking sunny skies and highs back in the 80s by mid-week, even hitting 90 Friday.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

