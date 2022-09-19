Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances increase around Arizona this week

Rain chances are back in the forecast as we look toward temperatures under 100 degrees for a few days starting Tuesday.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 10:01:22-04

PHOENIX — After a hotter and drier weekend, storm chances are back this week.

Valley temperatures will reach the low 100s again today, before falling into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

As low pressure approaches from the west, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop around our state.

The best chances for rain will come Tuesday through Thursday, but we could see a few Valley showers late this evening and overnight.

High pressure will build back in by the weekend, drying things out and sending Valley highs back into the low 100s starting Friday

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.08"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
