MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances increase around Arizona this week

PHOENIX — After a hotter and drier weekend, storm chances are back this week.
Valley temperatures will reach the low 100s again today, before falling into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
As low pressure approaches from the west, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop around our state.
The best chances for rain will come Tuesday through Thursday, but we could see a few Valley showers late this evening and overnight.
High pressure will build back in by the weekend, drying things out and sending Valley highs back into the low 100s starting Friday
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.45" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.08"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
