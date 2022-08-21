MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances still at play to end the weekend

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are still at play this evening but will start to quiet down early next week.
Lingering moisture means another round of scattered storms is possible this evening for the Valley.
The main threats with these storms will once again be damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and flash flooding.
Highs should remain in mid 90s today. Early morning lows will fall into the 70s.
Then, high pressure moves in which will cause temperatures to heat back up into the low 100s in Phoenix by Tuesday.
Storm chances will be limited next week but, we can't rule them out entirely.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.89" (-2.57" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.40"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
