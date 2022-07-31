MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms walloped the Valley Saturday night and while the threat for more is lower chances do linger today.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s, putting us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

The Valley has a 30% chance of storms today. Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours are the main threats with any storms that move through.

Storm chances around the Phoenix area will decrease a bit early next week, but still remain in the forecast and start to pick up again by the end of the week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.70" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

