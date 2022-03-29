MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and thunderstorm chances ramping up Tuesday!

PHOENIX — A storm is moving into Arizona bringing high winds, rain, snow and big dose of cool air.

Peak wind gusts hit 48 mph in Phoenix and Flagstaff Monday afternoon!

Gusty winds will continue at times into Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms move through.

Tuesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day since these storms could impact your outdoor plans and commutes. Take action to get ready for the storms now and give yourself extra time to get around town on Tuesday.

Many Valley locations could pick up a quarter to a half of an inch of rain and we may see some small hail with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

Snow will be accumulating in spots up north above 6,500 feet in elevation. Flagstaff could see around two to four inches of slushy, wet snow.

Temperatures are taking a big dive, too.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 60s on Tuesday, putting us more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will start to rebound on Wednesday as we dry back out.

Here in the Valley, we'll climb into the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s next weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.50" (-2.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar