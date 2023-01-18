MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow winding down, but another storm is on the way

PHOENIX — After a soggy and snowy few days around Arizona, we're not quite done with the rain and snow yet.

Spots in and around Flagstaff have picked up 30-plus inches of snow since Sunday and snow showers will linger through the morning before we finally dry out this afternoon.

Roads could still be slick in the high country, so use caution if you're headed out.

Here in the Valley the rain and clouds will clear out through the early morning, leaving mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures the rest of the day.

Expect Valley highs in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another storm is expected to bring more rain and snow our way late Thursday and Friday.

The snow level will be even lower with this storm, dropping to around 3,000 feet by Friday morning.

Right now, we are expecting another three to six inches of snow in areas above 5,000 feet, including Flagstaff.

Valley rainfall will be light with a tenth of an inch of rain (or less) possible across the Phoenix metro area.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

