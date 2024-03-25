MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow showers still possible across Arizona

PHOENIX — The storm that brought rain, snow and a huge drop in temperatures to our state this past weekend is clearing out but we aren't quite done with the chances for rain and snow.

Much of the Valley picked up around a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday, and we could see a few more spotty showers this afternoon and again on Tuesday as another storm system moves through the Four Corners.

Valley rainfall will be light, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible with any showers that pop up.

Up north, snow levels will stay around 5,000 to 5,500 feet today before climbing to between 6,000 to 6,500 feet on Tuesday.

Scattered snow showers are possible along the Mogollon Rim today and on Tuesday, but accumulation will be light with less than an inch of additional snow possible in spots like Flagstaff.

It will stay cool as this unsettled weather continues, with Valley highs only reaching the low 70s today and Tuesday.

Then high pressure builds in and that will bring another big warm-up by the end of the week. Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, then into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

We could see another big temperature swing by Easter weekend though, as another storm heads our way.

This storm could bring rain and snow chances back to our state in time for Easter Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.99"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

