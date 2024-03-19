MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow showers continue today as storm remains stalled over Arizona

PHOENIX — An area of low pressure remains stalled over Arizona keeping rain and snow chances around for another day before we finally start to dry out.

Storms will mainly ride the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix, but a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up in the Valley again today.

Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any of the storms that develop.

This storm system will finally clear to the east on Wednesday. We'll see spotty showers and thunderstorms develop over the higher terrain north of Phoenix again on Wednesday, but the Valley will be drying out.

High pressure will build in next, bringing another big warm-up our way by the end of the week.

Valley highs will climb into the mid 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Then, another storm will bring more cool air our way on Sunday and Monday, and more wind, rain and snow chances too. Stay tuned for updates on this storm as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.50 (+0.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.74"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

