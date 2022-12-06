MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances return across Arizona

PHOENIX — The clouds are back ahead of a storm system set to bring more rain and snow chances to our state.

It's the same storm that helped bring the surge of moisture into our state this past weekend, but we won't see anywhere near as much rain this time around.

Valley rainfall will be spotty and light. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Up north, the snow level will gradually lower to around 6,000 feet in elevation.

Places like Flagstaff and Williams could get one to three inches of snow and we're expecting three to four inches along the Kaibab Plateau.

We could see lingering rain and snow showers into Wednesday across parts of our state before this storm heads out.

Temperatures will drop several degrees, too.

Here in the Valley, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s today, and will cool into the low 60s through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will be chilly and mostly in the 40s.

Skies will clear and we'll dry out as we head into the weekend, but we're already watching our next storm that could bring rain and snow chances back as early as Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.65" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

