MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances continue a storm system remains stalled over Arizona

PHOENIX — We've seen rain, thunderstorms and snow around our state for several days, and we aren't done with this unsettled weather just yet.

An area of low pressure that is cut-off from the main jet stream remains stalled over central Arizona, which will keep the chance for scattered rain and snow showers in play for a couple more days.

Not everyone in the Valley gets rain today, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible by this afternoon. Storms that develop could produce areas of heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail, so stay weather aware.

In northern Arizona, scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop along the Mogollon Rim by mid to late morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening.

Snow levels will start near 6,000 feet but they'll rise to around 7,500 feet for much of the day, keeping the heaviest snow accumulation over the highest mountain peaks. Spots like Flagstaff likely pick up less than an inch of snow, but the San Francisco Peaks could pick up anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow.

Spotty showers are possible around the state again on Tuesday, before this storm system finally clears out midweek.

After a weekend of unseasonably cool conditions, temperatures will rebound and climb closer to normal today and Tuesday. Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s.

High pressure builds in by the end of the week and that's bringing another big warm-up. Valley highs will climb into the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Then we're watching another storm that could bring another dose of cool air our way as early as Sunday, with more rain and snow chances early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.50 (+0.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.72"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar