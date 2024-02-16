MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Presidents' Day weekend warm-up!

PHOENIX — It's been a beautiful week across Arizona!

As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb.

Phoenix will hit the mid-70s again today before warming into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

It will get even warmer by Presidents' Day, with Valley highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight lows will stay cool, falling into the low 50s over the weekend.

More clouds will pass through on Saturday as a disturbance brushes by to our north, then we'll see more clouds early next week ahead of the next west coast storm.

That storm could bring rain and snow back to Arizona toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.77" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

