MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Powerful winds, more mountain snow and Valley rain on the way!

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms will impact our state today and on Wednesday, and it's the second storm that's set to bring major impacts our way.

For today, a weak storm system is moving in from the southwest bringing more clouds and a chance for scattered, light rain showers to the Valley.

We'll see a better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms across southeast Arizona through the afternoon.

Breezes will pick up this afternoon, too. Peak gusts will top out near 25 mph between lunchtime and sunset.

Then, winds will really crank up tonight and Wednesday as a major winter storm moves in from the north.

We are expecting significant travel impacts across Arizona due to high winds, rain and snow, so Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Take action now to get ready for this storm. Run your errands today and adjust any travel plans you had for Wednesday across the high country. Slick, icy roads and low visibility from blowing snow will make travel hazardous in many areas.

High winds will be the biggest concern across Arizona.

Much of the state is under either Wind Advisories (for gusts near 50 mph) or High Wind Warnings (for gusts topping 60 mph). That includes the entire Phoenix metro area.

Those high winds could cause damage, power outages and will lead to dangerous driving conditions, especially for semi-trucks.

Low visibility from blowing snow will be another big concern as the snow level drops as low as 2,500 feet by Wednesday night.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect tonight through Wednesday night for areas above 5,000 feet in elevation across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

Six to 12 inches of snow is possible in places like Flagstaff, Williams and Pinetop-Lake. Six to eight inches of snow is possible in Heber and Show Low. In Payson and Sedona, we're expecting four to six inches, and we could get two to four inches of snow in Prescott.

We aren't expecting much rain in the Valley from this storm, but light rain could move through during the Wednesday morning commute and some spots could pick up around a tenth of an inch of rain.

The core of this storm will move east on Thursday, but we could see some lingering snow showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday up north.

Then, the next storm system moves in from the west late Saturday and Sunday bringing more rain and snow to our state.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.20" (-0.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.58"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

