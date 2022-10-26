MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Pleasant weather through the weekend

PHOENIX — We'll enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather through the end of the month!

Mornings will stay chilly all week long, with overnight lows falling into the 50s around sunrise each day.

Daytime highs will top out near 80 today, tomorrow and Friday.

We're tracking another storm system that will move through the Four Corners on Thursday, picking up winds and bringing a slight chance of rain and snow showers to northeastern Arizona.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Winds will pick up in parts of our state as that storm system approaches. Wind Advisories have been posted along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave county on Thursday from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m. Peak gusts could top 35 mph in places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Heading into the weekend, winds will lighten up as high pressure builds in from the south.

Valley highs will warm into the low to mid 80s, but that will still put us a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Highs will stay in the low 80s on Monday for Halloween, which will put Trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

