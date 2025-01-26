MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Pleasant Sunday weather ahead of storm moving in next week

PHOENIX — It's been a beautiful weekend in the Valley as temperatures have been in the upper 60s to lower 70 degrees.

Winds will stay light here in the Valley, but they will be breezy across the Rim and Southern Arizona through Sunday. However, there are no longer Red Flag Warnings. This is because we are tracking an increase in moisture leading to higher dew points. With this in mind, it is still very dry so as a reminder be careful with anything that could spark a fire.

That moisture increase is ahead of our next storm system that is set to impact the state through the upcoming week with rain and snow chances.

Rain and snow chances will start late Sunday night in northwestern Arizona, but ramp up Monday through Wednesday across the High Country as the core of this next storm tracks right through our state. The storm will continue to bring snow to the White Mountains and eastern Arizona through Thursday and Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Mohave County from Monday morning through Tuesday evening. Areas above 4,000 feet in elevation could see two to five inches of snow, and the higher peaks above 6,000 feet could see three to seven inches.

Spotty showers are possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the Valley. Right now, it doesn't look like much rain, but some neighborhoods could see up to a tenth of an inch. The rain chances will be slightly better on Monday and Wednesday, with a slightly lower chance on Tuesday as the low-pressure tracks over the Valley.

As of Saturday, January 25th, Phoenix has had 156 days in a row without measurable rain. That's the second-longest dry streak on record.

If we don't get any measurable rain at Sky Harbor by Wednesday, we could tie or break the 1972 record of 160 dry days in a row.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.72" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

