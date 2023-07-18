MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix will set an all-time record today, for the most 110+ degree days in a row!

PHOENIX — This unrelenting heat will shatter even more records this week, with no relief in sight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (well above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 18 days in a row, tying the all-time record set in June of 1974, and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

Phoenix has also set a record for the most consecutive days with low temperatures in the 90s. That count is now at 9 straight days so far. The previous record was 7 days, set in July and August of 2020, and also in August of 2012.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through the end of the week.

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona through Friday.

Monsoon moisture will combine with our intense heat to trigger storms around our state over the next few days. The best storm chances are for areas along the Mogollon Rim and across southeast Arizona.

After seeing our first dust storm of the year in the Valley on Monday, the storm threat drops the next few days. It likely won't be until later this week and the weekend that we see another chance for storms in the Valley.

More monsoon moisture is set to move in by the weekend, and that could bring better storm chances our way. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

