MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix warms back into the 70s for the first time this year!

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, we're now tracking a big warm-up across Arizona!
High pressure will build in throughout the week, sending Valley highs back into the 70s for the first time this year.
Overnight lows will get milder too, dropping into the 40s through mid-week and into the 50s by the end of this week.
A storm system will pass to our north on Wednesday, bringing a few isolated snow showers to northern Arizona (mainly north of I-40). Otherwise, our forecasts will stay dry statewide through this workweek.
Clouds will move in over the weekend ahead of the next storm that could bring rain and snow back to Arizona on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for details on this storm as we get closer.
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.42" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
