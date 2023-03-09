MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix is set to see its first 80-degree day of the year!

PHOENIX — We're tracking a big Valley warm-up this week!
Valley highs climb into the upper 70s this afternoon, which still keeps us right in the range of normal for this time of year.
Then, Phoenix could see its first 80-degree day of the year on Friday.
The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and into early next week, too.
The main storm track will stay north of our state throughout the week.
Winds pick up across Arizona again this weekend as we track a stronger storm system that's set to pass just north of our state. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph across the state on Saturday.
This storm could also bring a few showers to northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday as it passes by.
For now, it looks like the Valley will stay dry through the weekend.
It will get warmer early next week, with Valley highs approaching the mid 80s by Tuesday.
Another storm system is in sight by the middle of next week and that looks to cool Valley highs back into the 70s, and bring a better chance for rain.
Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
_________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.05" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"
________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________