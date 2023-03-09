MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix is set to see its first 80-degree day of the year!

PHOENIX — We're tracking a big Valley warm-up this week!

Valley highs climb into the upper 70s this afternoon, which still keeps us right in the range of normal for this time of year.

Then, Phoenix could see its first 80-degree day of the year on Friday.

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and into early next week, too.

The main storm track will stay north of our state throughout the week.

Winds pick up across Arizona again this weekend as we track a stronger storm system that's set to pass just north of our state. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph across the state on Saturday.

This storm could also bring a few showers to northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday as it passes by.

For now, it looks like the Valley will stay dry through the weekend.

It will get warmer early next week, with Valley highs approaching the mid 80s by Tuesday.

Another storm system is in sight by the middle of next week and that looks to cool Valley highs back into the 70s, and bring a better chance for rain.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

