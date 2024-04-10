MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix is headed into the 90s for the first time this year!

PHOENIX — Things are heating up across Arizona as high pressure begins to build in.

Valley highs will climb into the upper 80s by this afternoon, before warming into the 90s for the first time this year for the rest of the week.

Phoenix could go as high as 95 degrees on Thursday and Friday, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

However, on average our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March, and the first 95-degree day happens on April 12th so this warmer weather isn't unusual by this time of year.

The Valley stays in the 90s through Saturday before temperatures drop again.

Another storm system will move across northern Arizona by early next week, bringing more winds and cooler air across the state.

Valley wind gusts could be as high as 30 to 35 mph Friday through the weekend. Up north, gusts could go as high as 40 mph.

We could also see a few spotty showers in areas along the Mogollon Rim and across northern Arizona by Monday, but the Valley stays dry.

Highs will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday and Monday here in the Valley before we begin to warm up again.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

_____________________________________

