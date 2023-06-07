MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix gets a break from the triple-digit heat!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping across Arizona!
After hitting 107 degrees to start the week, Phoenix dropped to 101 on Tuesday and will fall into the mid 90s today.
Breezes will pick again this afternoon, but they'll be a bit lighter than they've been the past few days. Expect peak gusts in the Valley near 25 mph.
Winds will ease up Thursday and Friday as our break from the triple digits continues.
We'll heat up again this weekend with Valley highs back in the low 100s on Saturday.
Then, another storm system will be approaching from the west with more breezes and cooler air for us as we head into next week.
We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
