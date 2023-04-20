MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Our next warm up starts today

PHOENIX — We're kicking off our next warm up today.

As high pressure builds to the west, temperatures will trend back up the rest of the week and this weekend.

Valley highs still top out near normal today, in the mid to upper 80s, but we'll reach the 90s again on Friday.

It will get even warmer this weekend with highs reaching the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

As it gets warmer, our air quality is also getting worse. Longer days and more sunshine combined with a stagnant air mass will lead to higher concentrations of ozone pollution over the next couple of days.

Ozone pollution is a clear pollutant that you can't see, but it could reach unhealthy levels for a few hours this afternoon. By Friday, an Ozone High Pollution Watch will be in effect as ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for a longer period of time. This pollution can make breathing difficult, especially for people who are sensitive or who have respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD, so you may want to limit your time outdoors.

Winds will pick up slightly this weekend, helping disperse some of that pollution. Those winds get even stronger early next week as we track our next storm system.

An area of low pressure will move into the Four Corners region early next week, bringing gusty winds and even a slight chance for showers to northern Arizona.

While the Valley won't see any rain, we will see our highs drop back into the upper 80s to low 90s early next week.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

