MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Our cool-down has arrived!

PHOENIX — After starting the week with Valley temperatures in the 90s, our cool-down has arrived!

Valley highs fall into the upper 70s for today and Friday.

It'll stay sunny and dry as we head toward the weekend, too.

Winds out of the north in northwest Arizona are leading to some very windy conditions along the Colorado River. A Wind Advisory remains in effect there until this evening. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph in Bullhead City throughout the day.

Winds will back off Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound statewide over Veterans Day weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.

It'll stay warm and in the mid to upper 80s through the first half of next week, but we're also tracking another storm system that could bring rain chances back as early as Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

