MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One storm clears out, two more on the way this week

PHOENIX — A storm system is clearing out of Arizona early this morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the rest of today.

It'll be cool but near normal with Valley highs reaching the mid-60s this afternoon.

We'll see another stronger storm move in from the west Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That one could bring up to a tenth of an inch of rain to the Valley and two to four inches of snow to parts of the high country.

While Valley highs will again reach the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, this storm will bring in a dose of cooler air, dropping Valley highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Then a third storm (the strongest of them all) will move in on Sunday. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

Early estimates indicate around a quarter of an inch of rain for some Valley locations and four to eight inches of snow for parts of the high country. These estimates can, and likely will change as we get closer to the storm's arrival, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

