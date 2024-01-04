MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One storm clears out, stronger storm on the way this weekend

PHOENIX — We're getting a dose of cool air today behind a cold front that swept across Arizona overnight.

Snow showers are still possible along the eastern Mogollon Rim, eastern Arizona and in the White Mountains today, as this storm system continues to clear out to the east.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for these areas today. Areas above 5,000 feet in elevation, especially near the New Mexico border could pick up another one to three inches of snow today.

Another quick moving disturbance moves through northeast Arizona on Friday, bringing a few more snow showers to that part of the state.

Then we're tracking an even stronger storm coming in on Sunday.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

Since rain and snow will impact outdoor events/activities and travel across Arizona, Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

We could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Valley and as much as five to 10 inches of snow in parts of the high country. (These estimates can, and likely will change as we get closer to the storm's arrival, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.)

These winter storms will keep temperatures unseasonably cool through the weekend.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s today and Friday.

Early morning lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Valley Friday and Saturday mornings.

It will get even colder across Pinal County and Pima County where Freeze Watches will be in effect.

As colder air settles in behind Sunday's storm, we will likely see the first freezes of the season for some Valley locations on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.01" (-0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

