MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One storm clears out, another is on the way this weekend

PHOENIX — The snow will finally taper off across northern Arizona this morning and we're in for a quieter weather day across the state as winds ease up, too.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect early this morning across northwestern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim. This includes places like Kingman, Sedona, Prescott, Flagstaff, Payson, Heber and Show Low.

The break in active weather will be short-lived because as this storm clears out, we're already tracking our next storm. It is set to bring even more wind, rain, snow and a big drop in temperatures to our state this weekend.

Winds will start to pick up on Saturday afternoon with peak gusts near 45 mph across Arizona.

Valley rain showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday morning with the potential of around a quarter of an inch of rain. Our best rain chances will come between sunset on Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 3,500 feet. We could see another six to 12 inches of snow in areas above 5,500 feet in elevation. That does include spots like Flagstaff.

We'll see another big temperature swing with this storm, too. Valley highs will reach the upper 60s today, then low 70s on Saturday before plunging into the 50s to low 60s on Sunday.

We'll dry out quickly behind this storm and the last couple days of the month look dry and mild. The start of March could bring another big storm our way though, with more wind, rain and snow by Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.29" (-0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.72"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

