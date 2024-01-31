MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more unseasonably warm day ahead of our next winter storm

PHOENIX — High pressure is sending temperatures soaring and bringing the first 80s of the year to Phoenix this week.

We'll top out in the low 80s again today, ahead of another big winter storm set to move in on Thursday and Friday.

Breezes will pick up, temperatures will drop and rain and snow will impact Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the day Friday.

Due to the impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, Thursday and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

We could pick up half an inch to an inch of rain in parts of the Valley and three to six inches of snow in Flagstaff.

Most accumulating snowfall will happen above 5,500 feet in elevation, but a dropping snow level could bring flurries into places as low as 4,500 feet in elevation by Saturday morning.

Our weather pattern will stay active through mid-February with a few more storms on the way. That could keep rain chances in the forecast for the Phoenix Open this year. More details to come on that next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

