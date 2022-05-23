MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more seasonable day before temperatures soar!

PHOENIX — One more day of near-normal high temperatures, before temperature soar this week!

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 90s again this afternoon, putting us right near the average for this time of year.

Breezes pick back up across the state today and Tuesday as a disturbance passes to the northeast. Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph across Arizona.

A few clouds will spill in across northern Arizona these next couple of days, but otherwise we're looking at another dry week.

High pressure builds in mid-week, sending temperatures back into the triple digits.

Valley highs reach the low 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday before topping 105 by Thursday and marking the highest temperatures of the year so far! Phoenix could hit 107 on Thursday, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Be sure to prepare for the heat by staying hydrated and adjusting your plans so you get your outdoor activities done in the morning hours, before it gets hot.

The ridge of high pressure begins to push east by the weekend, but temperatures will likely still reach the low 100s through the Memorial Day holiday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

