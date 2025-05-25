Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more day below 100° across the Valley

The holiday weekend kicked off with some breezy conditions, but winds in the Valley are expected to ease by Sunday and Monday. However, northern and southern parts of the state will still experience occasional gusts, reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph.
Posted

PHOENIX — Memorial Day Weekend Weather Update for Arizona:

The holiday weekend kicked off with some breezy conditions, but winds in the Valley are expected to ease by Sunday and Monday.

However, northern and southern parts of the state will still experience occasional gusts, reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

These winds are helping to bring in slightly cooler air across the region.

In the Valley, temperatures will stay in the upper 90s on Sunday, rising back to around 100 degrees on Monday.

Expect triple-digit highs to stick around through the rest of the upcoming week.

More Impact Earth stories:
Saguaro

Impact Earth

Saguaro Census 2025: Taking a look at Arizona cactus health ahead of summer

abc15.com staff, Scripps News Staff

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Valley firefighters work in hot temperatures

abc15.com staff

Impact Earth

ASU researchers develop groundbreaking 'WARM' system to help during wildfires

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.87" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen