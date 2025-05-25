MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more day below 100° across the Valley

PHOENIX — Memorial Day Weekend Weather Update for Arizona:

The holiday weekend kicked off with some breezy conditions, but winds in the Valley are expected to ease by Sunday and Monday.

However, northern and southern parts of the state will still experience occasional gusts, reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

These winds are helping to bring in slightly cooler air across the region.

In the Valley, temperatures will stay in the upper 90s on Sunday, rising back to around 100 degrees on Monday.

Expect triple-digit highs to stick around through the rest of the upcoming week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.87" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

