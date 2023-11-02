MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: November starts out warm in the Valley

PHOENIX — The cooler weather has been nice, but we're about to heat up again as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next few days as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s through the end of the week before climbing into the upper 80s over the weekend.

Phoenix could even reach the 90s on Sunday and Monday. On average, our last 90-degree day happens October 30th so these 90s are coming a little later than normal. The latest we've ever seen a 90 degree day is November 17th, that happened in 2020.

The nights and early mornings will still be nice and cool, despite the warmer days. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s across the Valley each day.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

____________________________________________________________________________

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

_____________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

_____________________________________

