MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nothing spooky about this Halloween weekend forecast

PHOENIX — After a gorgeous, fall week across Arizona, we're headed into a very nice weekend.

Highs will reach the low 80s again today, tomorrow and on Sunday, putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the 50s around sunrise each day.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will build in from the south keeping our forecast nice and dry.

Daytime highs will stay in the low 80s across the Valley through Monday for Halloween, which will put Trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s.

Our next storm system will be approaching by the middle of next week. We're tracking cooler air, higher winds and more chances for rain and snow across our state as it moves through.

We'll have updates early next week on how much rain and snow we could get. Stay tuned.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

