MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Not much relief from the sizzling heat in the Valley this week

PHOENIX — Drier air has pushed in across much of Arizona, shutting down monsoon storm chances for much of the state, including the Valley.

Valley temperatures will run about three to five degrees above normal as we kick off this final week of August.

Phoenix will reach a high of 109 degrees today and we could hit 110 on Tuesday.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 80s though, at least providing a bit more relief from the heat each morning.

There is no end in sight to this sizzling stretch of triple digits, though. Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded. As of Sunday, we've had 91 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

We have also hit a high of 110 or hotter in Phoenix for a total of 52 days so far this year, and we could add to that count this week or early next week. The all-time record for the most 110+ days in a single year stands at 55 days, set just last year.

Most of the monsoon action will be confined to southeastern Arizona the next few days but by late Tuesday, we'll see those storm chances return to the Valley.

Spotty storms will be possible in the Phoenix area late Tuesday into Wednesday before those storm chances clear out again ahead of the holiday weekend.

The clouds and increasing rain chances will bring some midweek heat relief, dropping Valley highs to near 105 on Wednesday, but we heat right back up to near 110 starting Thursday.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.06" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

