MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Not done with the rain and snow just yet as one more storm heads our way

PHOENIX — It has been a rainy and snowy week across Arizona as a series of winter storms moved through.

We'll enjoy a brief lull in the action before one final storm brings another round of rain and snow as we kick off the weekend.

The wet weather will again impact travel and outdoor activities, including the Phoenix Open. So, we are back in ABC15 Weather Action mode on Saturday.

Take action and adjust your plans to account for this stormy weather. In the high county, make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit and is prepared for winter driving conditions. Watch out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Much of the Valley has already picked up a half an inch to an inch of rain this week. Another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible tonight and Saturday.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Tonto Creek through Monday as a result of the heavy rain and runoff east of the Valley.

While the threat of widespread flooding has diminished, ponding water on the roads and flooding in low-lying areas is still possible, so stay weather aware. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes.

Snow levels will bottom out between 3,500 and 4,000 feet on Saturday.

Places like Flagstaff have already picked up more than two feet of snow, and we could add another two to four inches of snow to that through Saturday.

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for rain and thunderstorms which may cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

We'll finally dry things out across Arizona by Sunday, and most of next week looks dry, too.

Temperatures have gotten much cooler as these storms have rolled through, and it's staying cool through the weekend with Valley highs in the 50s to low 60s.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.88" (+0.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.00"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

____________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

