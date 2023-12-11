MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: No records, but temperatures stay unseasonably warm this week

PHOENIX — High clouds will continue to stream in across Arizona today, but it's staying dry and warming up to well above normal as we kick off the new week.

Phoenix tops out near 74 degrees this afternoon, putting temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

High pressure is in control, keeping temperatures warmer than normal, but this ridge begins to break down over the next couple of days as a storm system approaches from the north.

That area of low pressure moves in by Wednesday, bringing cooler air and a slight chance for showers to parts of our state.

It looks like the Phoenix metro will stay dry, but we could see scattered rain and snow showers in areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and in northeast Arizona.

Temperatures will trend down through midweek, bottoming out near 70 degrees here in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The average high in Phoenix for this time of year is in the mid 60s, so daytime highs will still be above normal all week despite that brief cool-down.

Then a stronger ridge of high pressure builds in from the west again, sending temperatures back up by the end of the week.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s by the weekend, putting daytime highs at more than 10 degrees above average again.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

__________________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar