MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend in Arizona

PHOENIX — Dry, cool and breezy this weekend with a chance for a few snow showers up north.

Most of the snowfall should tamper off by Sunday morning.

Recent rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melt in the high country will keep the risk of flooding high across Arizona.

Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt River, Gila River, Verde River and Tonto Creek/Basin. Do not attempt to cross flowing water in any of these areas.

Temperatures are running nearly 10 to 15 degrees below normal and will stay cool through the weekend.

Here in the Valley, expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with early morning temperatures in the 40s.

More breezes are in the forecast, too. Peak gusts could be as high as 25 mph over the weekend.

We're tracking a big warm-up next week as high pressure briefly returns. Valley highs will approach the low 80s by Tuesday.

Then, our next storm will be moving in from the west. Temperatures will drop, winds will pick up and more rain and snow will fall in parts our state late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

_______________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.32"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

