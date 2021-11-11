MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice Veterans Day in the Valley!

PHOENIX — It's going to be a beautiful Veterans Day in the Valley!

As high pressure builds in, temperatures are back on the rise as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Phoenix will top out near 85 degrees this afternoon.

Winds will stay light in the Valley, but we are expecting breezy to windy conditions once again along the Colorado River Valley.

Places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could see peak wind gusts near 40 mph on Veterans Day afternoon.

Winds will back off over the weekend and we'll stay sunny and dry statewide Saturday and Sunday.

Valley highs will continue to hit the mid 80s each afternoon with early morning lows in the 50s.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.51" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

