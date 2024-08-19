MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: New heat alerts for the Valley as record streak of 100-degree days continues

PHOENIX — As of Sunday, Phoenix has reached 100 degrees or hotter for a record 84 days in a row and this record will keep growing as temperatures soar again this week.

The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Phoenix has also tied the record for the most days with lows in the 90s in a single year. That record is 35 days, and it was originally set in 2023. We could surpass that record early this week.

As high pressure shifts our way, Valley temperatures will soar to between 110 and 114 degrees today and Tuesday.

Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s to low 90s to start the week.

The combination of sizzling hot daytime highs and warm overnight lows that provide little relief from the heat, will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and areas in central Arizona starting this morning and running through Tuesday night. Areas along the lower Colorado River Valley are also under an Excessive Heat Warning on Tuesday.

Today and Tuesday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this dangerous heat.

Consider changing outdoor plans and limiting outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and electrolytes and never leave pets or kids inside of a vehicle.

Scattered monsoon storms will develop along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains this afternoon and again tomorrow. There's also a chance for storms across southeastern Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Valley looks drier today and on Tuesday but our storm chances ramp up midweek as we get another surge in monsoon moisture.

High pressure will be shifting back to the east as we also track a storm system near the Pacific Northwest. Monsoon moisture will flow into our state between these two systems and we'll see a boost in storm chances across Arizona, including here in the Valley from Wednesday to Friday.

As storm chances go up, temperatures will come down closer to normal for the second half of the week, with Phoenix topping out near 105 starting Wednesday.

By the weekend, that storm system to our northwest will usher in some drier air, clearing out storm chances again.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.30" (-0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

