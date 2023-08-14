MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: New heat alerts as daily storm chances continue

PHOENIX — The heat is on again this week!

Temperatures are soaring as high pressure works its way in from the east.

Valley highs will top 110 again today then climb by a degree or two each day, reaching 115 degrees by Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix Metro Area and the Yuma area. This alert will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as these scorching hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat illness.

Tuesday to Thursday will also be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we give you that extra reminder to prepare yourself and your family for the sizzling hot days ahead.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has now had 43 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 26 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We could also add to our tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter this week. 2023 is already in the top spot with 19 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

The only potential relief from the heat will come in the form of storm chances this week.

There's a chance of isolated showers or storms today, with the best potential coming after sunset and overnight. Then we'll see a better chance for spotty storms on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday's storm chances look slim, with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible but storm chances increase Friday and this weekend as we potentially get a boost of tropical moisture into our state.

With any of the monsoon storms hitting our state, watch out for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, powerful wind gusts and even isolated flooding. Areas of blowing dust are possible in the Valley and across our central deserts, too.

We are currently in the middle of the second-longest dry streak on record. It has been 144 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 is tied with 1995 for the driest start to the monsoon on record here. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995.)

This is also the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

