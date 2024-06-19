MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: New heat alerts and the first monsoon storm chances of the season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix area is catching a break from those 110+ temperatures and Valley highs will end up right near normal again today.

The break from the more intense heat won't last long, though. High pressure will build back in sending temperatures soaring to 110+ again starting Thursday.

Our risk for heat-related illnesses will be going up as we see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with Phoenix topping out at 114 degrees on Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and all of south-central Arizona.

Thursday is also an ABC15 Weather Action Day and we encourage you to take action now to prepare for this next round of extreme heat. Consider canceling or adjusting outdoor plans and make sure you're keeping an eye on your kids and elderly family members as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

As temperatures heat up and we get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer and in record territory, either setting new record-warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Monsoon moisture is set to increase across Arizona as we tap into moisture from a tropical disturbance that's moving into northern Mexico.

That boost in moisture could bring the first monsoon storms of the season to our state, especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona as early as Thursday.

The Valley could also see a few storms as early as Thursday evening, with daily storm chances through the weekend.

The biggest threats with these storms will be gusty winds and dangerous lightning. We could also see areas of blowing dust in the Valley and across central Arizona.

Stay weather aware and stay tuned for heat and storm updates in the coming days.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

