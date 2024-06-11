MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: New Excessive Heat Warnings and air quality concerns this week

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is back in the Valley this week!

As high pressure intensifies over our region, temperatures will be back above 110 degrees in Phoenix starting today.

That will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, so Excessive Heat Warnings are back in effect from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Thursday. These heat alerts also extend into southern and southeast Arizona, and into parts of northern and northwest Arizona too.

With these heat alerts in effect, today, Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to prepare yourself and your family for a stretch of dangerously hot days ahead.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will even flirt with records!

The forecast high for both days is 112 degrees. Wednesday's record is currently 113 degrees, set in 2022. Thursday's record is 114 degrees, set in 1936.

Air quality is also getting worse this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix metro again today.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Please help reduce ozone pollution by driving as little as possible, carpooling or using public transit. Also, refuel your vehicle after dark and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

While hot and dry weather will persist for the next few days, we are tracking a storm system that will move across our state from Thursday to Friday, and that could bring a few showers our way.

The chance of rain is relatively low, but a few showers are going to be possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning in the Valley as this storm system moves across. Then that chance for showers and thunderstorms will shift into northeast Arizona through the day on Friday as this storm starts to clear out.

While those rain chances will come into play late this week, they're due to a storm system and not our monsoon weather pattern.

Monsoon 2024 does officially begin this weekend, on June 15, but we don't have any other rain chances in our forecast for now and the outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal season.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

