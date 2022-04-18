MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near record warmth to start the week!

PHOENIX — It's going to be a toasty start to the week as temperatures soar to near record levels!

Phoenix will top out at 98 degrees today, putting us really close to today's record of 100 set on this date back in 1989.

Tuesday will bring another day in the upper 90s, but we'll also see more clouds as winds pick up statewide.

Several disturbances passing north of our state this week will bring breezy to windy days throughout the workweek.

For Tuesday, wind gusts will top out near 30 mph here in the Valley but could peak close to 50 mph in northern Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect across northern Arizona on Tuesday. Those winds will also increase the wildfire danger as relative humidity remains low, so a Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is also in effect for northern Arizona on Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop a back into the upper 80s to low 90s by midweek, before an even bigger cool-down arrives Friday.

A stronger storm system will move into our region on Friday, bringing a slight chance for showers to northern Arizona and ushering in much cooler air.

We'll see about a 10 degree drop in temperatures, putting Valley highs in the low 80s Friday.

At this point it looks like the Valley will stay dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s on Saturday, then we warm back to near 90 on Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

