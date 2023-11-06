MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near-record warmth in the Valley, but cooler air is coming

PHOENIX — High pressure is staying put for another day over the desert southwest, sending temperatures soaring to around 10 degrees above normal through Tuesday.

On average, our last 90-degree day of the year happens around October 30. The latest we've ever seen a 90-degree day is Nov. 17, 2020.

We're also warming to near record today with a forecast high of 93, the current record for today's date is 94 set in 2007.

Despite the warmer days, the nights and early mornings will still be nice and cool as overnight lows drop into the 50s to low 60s.

Relief from the 90s will come later this week as a storm system moves our way.

Winds will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday as that storm approaches. Valley wind gusts will go as high as 25 mph, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph in northern Arizona.

Those winds will help usher in cooler air and highs will fall into the low 80s on Wednesday, then down into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, this storm system won't bring any rain or snow to our state so our forecast remains dry for at least the next seven days.

_____________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

