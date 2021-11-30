MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near record warmth heading into December!

PHOENIX — It's been an incredibly warm November in the Valley!

So far, Phoenix has reached 80 degrees or more 24 times this month, which is tied with 1949 for the most ever.

We will likely take over that number one spot later today as Phoenix tops out at 81 degrees.

With high pressure in control all week, the 80s will stick around heading into December.

Wednesday's record high is 83 degrees set in 1949 and we could tie that.

Valley highs will likely hit the low 80s again on Thursday before we drop into the upper 70s heading into the weekend.

Mornings will stay cool, though. Expect overnight lows in the 50s all week long.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

