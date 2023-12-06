MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near record warmth again before a cool down arrives

PHOENIX — High pressure overhead is sending temperatures soaring this week!

Valley highs are flirting with records and climbing to nearly 15 degrees above normal.

Phoenix hit 82 degrees Tuesday afternoon, tying the record set in 2012.

Phoenix could hit 82 degrees again today, which is just a degree shy of today's record of 83 degrees set in 1939.

Overnight lows are also warming up and only dropping into the 50s across the Valley this week.

By Friday, another storm system will pass through the Four Corners helping to cool things off as we head into the weekend.

Breezes will pick up and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Saturday as cooler air moves in.

We aren't expecting any rain in the Valley, but we could see spotty rain and snow showers in areas near the Four Corners on Friday as that next storm passes by.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

